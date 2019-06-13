Who’s been sentenced from Burton Latimer, Corby, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Daniel Peter Storr

Latimer Close, Burton Latimer. Age: 43

Between 01/03/2017 and 17/08/2018 in Northamptonshire committed fraud in that you dishonestly used a named bank account, intending to make a gain for yourself of about £7,231.79; between 26/09/2016 and 13/10/2016 committed fraud in that you dishonestly used a named bank account, intending to make a gain for yourself of about £1,339; between 02/08/2018 and 06/08/2018 committed fraud in that you dishonestly used a named bank account , intending to make a gain for yourself of about £365; between 26/11/2018 and 04/01/2019 committed fraud in that you dishonestly used a named bank account, intending to make a gain for yourself of about £2,623.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 32 weeks suspended for 12 months, to have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for four months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

James Mark Anniwell

East Avenue, Kettering. Age: 27

On 28/07/2018 in Stamford Road, Kettering, without lawful excuse, damaged a Land Rover intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged, and the offence was racially aggravated; damaged plants, a fence and a garden to the value of £30, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty.

Fined £500, compensation of £80, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Tyrone Isaac Peter Sanders

Townsend Close, Wellingborough. Age: 27

On 23/04/2019 at the Co-op, Wellingborough, you assaulted a male by beating him; assaulted a female by beating her; assaulted PC Hill by beating him; assaulted PC Wells by beating her; stole cheese from the Co-op, Wellingborough.

Plea: Guilty.

Jailed for 26 weeks, to pay compensation of £275.

Gavin Paul Massey

Alliance Court, Wellingborough. Age: 32

On 27/02/2019 at Wellingborough Police Station you resisted PC Harris in the execution of her duty.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £50.

Wayne Draper

Gainsborough Road, Corby. Age: 36

On 16/03/2019 drove a Mini Cooper in Gainsborough Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 57mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £400, surcharge to fund victim services of £40, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Glenn James Ribchester

Osbourne Close, Corby. Age: 43

On 18/02/2019 in a public place, namely Kingsway, Wellingborough, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour.

Verdict: Guilty. Fined £440, surcharge to fund victim services of £44, costs of £300.

Laurentiu Cruic

Iona Road, Corby. Age: 24

On 13/04/2019 drove a Peugeot 206 in Church Lane, Cold Ashby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 60mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without a licence; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £440, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 17 months.

Pioatr Tyburski

Flatford Close, Corby. Age: 37

On 14/04/2019 drove a motor vehicle in Chatsworth Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 97mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 160 hours, pay a surcharge for victim services of £85, costs of £85, driving ban for 24 months.

Raymond George Lumsden

Dumble Close, Corby. Age: 26

On 24/03/2019 in Corby assaulted a male by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months, to pay compensation of £100, surcharge for victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Gavin Moore

St Margarets Avenue, Rushden. Age: 43

On 13/04/2019 in Higham Ferrers used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £320, surcharge for victim services of £32, costs of £85.

Ardit Meaj

Knights Court, Wellingborough. Age: 30

Between 11/04/2019 and 20/04/2019 in Wellingborough made repeated contact with a female, which you were prohibited from doing by a non-molestation o order made on 06/06/2018.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 200 hours, pay a surcharge for victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Eben Trish

Oslo Gardens, Corby. Age: 19

On 06/04/2019 in Corby assaulted a male by beating him; damaged a remote control, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. To pay a surcharge for victim services of £85, costs of £85.