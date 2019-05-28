Who’s been sentenced from Burton Latimer, Corby, Kettering, Northampton, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Nicola Jane Mckay

Court news

c/o Bayes Street, Kettering. Age: 37

On 14/02/2019 stole fragrances from T K Maxx, Kettering; on 04/03/2019 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks consecutive to sentence imposed on 30/03/2019 by Chelmsford Court, to pay compensation of £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Finlay James Sharples

Latimer Place, Burton Latimer. Age: 35

On 07/02/2019 stole alcohol and coffee sachets, worth £10, from the Co-op, Oundle Road, Thrapston; had in your possession a quantity of cannabis; on 04/03/2019 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Steven Michael Williamson

Tewkesbury Drive, Rushden. Age: 34

On 18/06/2018 drove a BMW 318 Sport Estate in High Street, Rushden, while unfit to drive through drink.

Verdict: Guilty.

On 18/06/2018 failed to stop after an accident whereby damage was caused to three other vehicles and a wall.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for alcohol dependency for six months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £775, banned from driving for three years.

Levi Keogh

Shakespeare Road, Kettering. Age: 19

On 23/03/2019 drove a Peugeot 206 in High Street, Titchmarsh, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 88mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 20 months.

Paul Roberts

Fourth Avenue, Wellingborough. Age: 58

On 16/06/2018 in Wellingborough assaulted a male by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 40 hours, pay compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Leonard Andrei Tutu

Ibsen Walk, Corby. Age: 35

On 23/03/2019 drove a Hyundai Coupe in Gainsborough Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 55mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £242, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Tarek Chad Jared Belfon

Kingsway, Wellingborough. Age: 24

On 18/11/2018 in Wellingborough, with intent to cause other people harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing that person or another harassment, alarm or distress.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Pharmar Adrian Kwiecien

Highfield Road, Rushden. Age: 22

On 24/03/2019 had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, namely The Palace nightclub, Wellingborough, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed namely a silver lock knife.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for three months suspended for 12 months, to carry out unpaid work for 150 hours, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, lock knife to be forfeited and destroyed.

Stephen Acourt

Crestwood Gardens, Northampton. Age: 40

On 05/06/2017 at Robert Wiseman Dairies, Warth Park Way, Raunds, assaulted a male, thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm.

Verdict: Guilty. Fined £400, compensation of £500, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £620.

Konrad Konewka

Dewar Close, Corby. Age: 27

On 01/01/2018, without lawful excuse, damaged a Fiat Scudo, to the value of £3,500, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged and the offence was racially aggravated; damaged a door and a window, to the value of £700, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Verdict: Guilty.

On 04/04/2019 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 150 hours, compensation of £4,200, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £310.