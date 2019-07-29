Who’s been sentenced from Burton Latimer, Corby, Higham Ferrers, Kettering, Rothwell and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Reece Fuinns

Court news

No fixed address. Age: 21

On 02/06/2019 in Kettering had in your possession a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Andrew Robert Howard

Church Street, Wellingborough. Age: 55

On 21/02/2019 drove a Ford Ranger in Bridge Street, Northampton, while banned from driving; without insurance; without and MOT.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 60 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for six months.

Kyle Banfield

Meadow Road, Rothwell. Age: 18

On 20/05/2019 had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, namely Evison Road, Rothwell, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a black handled hunting knife.

Plea: Guilty. To participate in Thinking Skills programme for 19 days, to carry out unpaid work for 140 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, order made to deprive the defendant of his black handled hunting knife.

Daniel Ashby

Knox Road, Wellingborough, Age: 36

Between 26/05/2019 and 05/06/2019 at Raunds, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of another person and which you knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment of her in that you sent her numerous unwanted messages and made numerous unwanted calls to her via Facebook Messenger.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for six weeks suspended for 24 months, restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting victim directly, indirectly or via a third party, by any means 2) entering a named street in Kettering. This order lasts until 25/06/2020. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Kamal Paul

Clarence Road, Kettering. Age: 41

On 11/06/2019 in Kettering, assaulted a female by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. To participate in Building Better Relationships programme for 30 days, to carry out unpaid work for 150 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Stephen Yaw Adamu

Shelley Road, Wellingborough. Age: 59

On 11/06/2019 drove a motor vehicle, in Hardwick Road Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 74mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £275, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 20 months.

Aarti Shaileshkumar Patel

Kingfisher Way, Burton Latimer. Age: 31

On 30/05/2018 in Kettering disclosed a private sexual photograph or film without the consent of an individual who appeared in the photograph or film, with the intention of causing that individual distress.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 24 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Sarah Louise Smith

Newman Street, Higham Ferrers. Age: 36

On 24/03/2019 stole three bottles of whiskey and one bottle of Champagne, to the value of £175, from Marks & Spencer, Rushden Lakes.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for six months, to pay compensation of £175.

Danika Donna Naomi Strudwick

The Drive, Wellingborough. Age: 28

Between 29/05/2018 and 01/06/2018 in Wellingborough disclosed a private sexual photograph or film without the consent of an individual who appeared in the photograph or film, with the intention of causing that individual distress.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 24 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, to pay costs of £85.

Dean Woodwood

Kilnway, Wellingborough. Age: 21

On 10/06/2019 in Wellingborough, used towards PCSO Unsworth threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe immediate unlawful violence would be used against him by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by him whereby that person was likely to believe such violence would be used, or it was likely such violence would be provoked.

Plea: Guilty.

Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay compensation of £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

James Gerrard McClafferty

Crick Close, Corby. Age: 36

On 15/12/2018 drove a motor vehicle, in Avondale Road, Kettering, when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely cocaine, in your blood exceeded the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 18 months.