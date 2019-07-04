Who’s been sentenced from Burton Latimer, Corby, Finedon, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Natalie Mary Groves

Court news

Dearlove Road, Burton Latimer. Age: 29

On 05/05/2019 in Burton Latimer, refused to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence when suspected of having driven a vehicle; wilfully obstructed PC Andrew Norman in the execution of his duty; had in your possession a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for three years, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Leonard Arthur James Devonport

Hartford Road, Kettering. Age: 52

On 17/02/2019 in Kettering used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress; assaulted a male by beating him.

Plea: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £100, compensation of £50, restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting a named person directly or indirectly 2) entering a named building in Rockingham Road, Kettering. This order lasts until 22/05/2020.

Simon Neves

Tanfields Grove, Corby. Age: 53

On 21/11/2017, without lawful authority or excuse, wilfully obstructed the free passage along a highway, namely Everest Lane, Corby.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £165.

Daniel Ashby

Knox Road, Wellingborough. Age: 36

On 20/05/2019 and on 21/05/2019, without reasonable excuse, you telephoned another person which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Magistrates’ Court on 06/03/2019.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for alcohol dependency for six months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

David White

Hayden Avenue, Finedon. Age: 50

On 24/05/2019 in Wellingborough without reasonable excuse, you made contact with another person which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Magistrates’ Court on 24/05/2018.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Alistair Ganiza

Gannet Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 37

On 01/05/2019 drove a motor vehicle in Gold Street, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 152mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, banned from driving for 48 months.

Andrzej Lukasz Frackowiak

Blaydon Walk, Wellingborough. Age: 42

On 10/05/2019 drove a black Mercedes at the Shell garage, Gold Street, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 123mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for nine weeks suspended for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, banned from driving for 29 months.

James Robert Stedman

Blenheim Walk, Corby. Age: 19

From 11/05/2019 to 27/05/2019 in Burton Latimer, without reasonable excuse, made contact with another person via mulitple messages and stayed at an address which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Magistrates Court on 10/05/2019.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 24 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Desmond Connell Hooper

High Street South, Rushden. Age: 37

On 13/08/2018 in Rushden had in your possession a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Glenn James Ribchester

No fixed address. Age: 43

On 26/05/2019 stole two bottles of wine and a pack of chocolates, to the value of £17.88, from Waitrose, Rushden; on 29/05/2019 stole food items, to the value of £39.70, from Lidl, Rushden; used towards another threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe immediate unlawful violence would be used against him by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by him whereby that person was likely to believe such violence would be used, or it was likely such violence would be provoked.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 24 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

James Sartain

No fixed address. Age: 34 On 28/05/2019 stole five bottles of vodka, to the value of £85, from Morrisons, Corby.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for four weeks, to pay compensation of £85, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.