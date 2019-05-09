Who’s been sentenced from Broughton, Corby, Kettering, Rushden and Thrapston

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Rui Vareca Fortado

Court news

Brinkhill Walk, Corby. Age: 32

On 10/03/2019 drove a Mercedes C Class in Hudson Close, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 92mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 44 months.

Lewis James Manning

Charles Street, Thrapston. Age: 22

On 19/10/2017 in Northampton had in your possession a quantity of cannabis; on 17/08/2018 in Northampton had in your possession a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £332, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Christy Arucraj Sebastian Ramesh

Valley Walk, Kettering. Age: 19

On 19/10/2018 in East Avenue, Burton Latimer, without lawful excuse, damaged a bedroom window to the value of £80, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £130, compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Daniel Pindaru

Skegness Walk, Corby. Age: 24

On 09/03/2019 drove a Vauxhall Corsa in Surfleet Close, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 49mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £300, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Dawid Wojtysik

Southbrook, Corby. Age: 35

On 09/03/2019 drove a Saab in Boston Close, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 111mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 120 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 26 months.

James Robert Kemley

No fixed address. Age: 19

On 05/11/2018 having entered as a trespasser an address in Lundy Avenue, Corby, stole a blue Amazon Kindle and a PlayStation 4 game; committed fraud in that you dishonestly made a false representation, namely sold two items that did not belong you, namely a blue Amazon kindle and a PlayStation 4 game, intending to make a gain, namely money to the value of £20, for yourself.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 10 months, to pay compensation of £20.

Michael Hoyland

Old a43, off Northampton Road, Broughton. Age: 25

Between 31/03/2018 and 03/05/2018, had in your possession or control live wild birds, namely five live goldfinches; on 03/05/2018, for the purpose of committing an offence you had in your possession a single drop trap, a double compartment decoy cage trap, an adapted cage trap and a drop trap which were capable of being used for committing the offence; for the purpose of committing an offence, namely taking a wild bird, had in your possession top rat cola glue and pots of brown glue substance which were capable of being used for committing the offence.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £750, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £750.

Paul Raymond Barnett

Silverdale Grove, Rushden. Age: 42

On 08/12/2018 stole DVDs, to the value of £240, from Asda, Rushden; on 29/11/2018 stole make-up and skincare items from Boots, Rushden; on 30/11/2018 stole make-up and skincare items from Boots, Rushden.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident patient for six months, to pay compensation of £240, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £200.

Catherine Joanne Bell

Midland Road, Rushden. Age: 54

On 08/12/2018 stole DVDs, to the value of £240, from Asda, Rushden; on 29/11/2018 stole make-up and skincare items from Boots, Rushden; on 30/11/2018 stole make-up and skincare items from Boots, Rushden.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident patient for nine months, to pay compensation of £240, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £200.

Ryan James Andrews

Chaston Place, Kettering. Age: 32

On 10/11/2018 in Corby assaulted a female by beating her; on 16/02/2019 in Corby, assaulted a female by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 26 weeks. Restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting victim directly or indirectly, by any means 2) going to, or entering, a named street in Corby. This order lasts until 24/03/2021. To pay compensation of £200.