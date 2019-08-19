Who’s been sentenced from Broughton, Corby, Desborough, Kettering, Rushden and Thrapston

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Shaun McGeorge

Court news

Ashbourne Drive, Desborough. Age: 28

Between 24/09/2018 and 03/01/2019 committed fraud in that you presented a fuel card belonging to Midland Stone Centre, Rothwell, intending to make a gain, namely £1,087, for yourself.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £100, compensation of £1,087, costs of £85.

Luke Skinner

Carter Avenue, Broughton. Age: 25

On 08/04/2017 committed fraud in that you advertised a mobile phone for sale online which you subsequently failed to provide, intending to make a gain, namely £335, for yourself; on 01/01/2017 committed fraud in that you claimed you could obtain a discounted television on behalf of another person, intending to make a gain, namely £400, for yourself.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £153, compensation of £655, surcharge to fund victim services of £20.

Lois Samantha Althorpe

Bryant Road, Kettering. Age: 34

On 03/07/2019 drove a Ford Fusion in Bryant Road, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 72mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £219, surcharge to fund victim services of £32, costs of £85, banned from driving for 20 months.

Andrew James Mckay

Pendle Avenue, Kettering. Age: 30

On 30/06/2019 in Kettering, failed to provide a specimen of blood in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence, when suspected of having driven a vehicle; drove a vehicle in John Smith Avenue, Rothwell, without due care and attention; in Hipwell Road, Rothwell, failed to stop the vehicle on being required to do so by a constable.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £122, costs of £85, banned from driving for 36 months.

Donald Alexander Mckenzie

Newark Drive, Corby. Age: 59

On 03/07/2019 had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, namely Corporation Street, Corby, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a black handled kitchen knife.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for six months suspended for 18 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £122, costs of £85, knife to be forfeited and destroyed by police.

Bradley William Chambers

Diamond Drive, Corby. Age: 33

Between 09/07/2019 and 10/07/2019 in Kettering, without reasonable excuse logged on to an Instagram account belonging to another person and called them via a mobile telephone, which you were prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order made on 04/07/2019.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £1,152, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £115.

Jamie Paul David Cronan

Margaret Road, Kettering. Age: 25

On 17/03/2019 had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, namely Montagu Street, Kettering, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a knife.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, to carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £105, order made to deprive the defendant of his knife.

Scott John Minter

Highfield Road, Thrapston. Age: 31

On 19/06/2019 in a public place, namely, Chancery Lane, Thrapston, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour; on 04/07/2019 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northamptonshire Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Santino Coletta

Highfield Road, Rushden. Age: 30

On 23/06/2019 drove a motor vehicle, in Highfield Road, Rushden, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 103mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 120 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 36 months.

Andros Baker Allen

Newark Drive, Corby. Age: 36

On 06/07/2018 in Northampton, held open a gate, which was capable of encouraging or assisting the commission of the theft of a motor vehicle, believing the offence would be committed and that your act would encourage or assist in its commission.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for two years, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.