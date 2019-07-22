Who’s been sentenced from Broughton, Corby, Desborough, Islip, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Philip Andrew Long

Court news

No fixed address. Age: 25

On 13/06/2019 without lawful excuse, damaged condiments and TV screens at McDonald’s, Corby, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; assaulted two males; used towards the two males threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause those persons to believe immediate unlawful violence would be used against them by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by them whereby those persons were likely to believe such violence would be used, or it was likely such violence would be provoked; committed a public nuisance by indecently exposing yourself by exposing your penis in full view of members of the public.

Plea: Jailed for 50 weeks, to pay compensation of £100.

Michael Barrett

Toll Bar Road, Islip. Age: 21

On 22/04/2019 in a public place, namely Dalkeith Place, Kettering, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £165, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Louise Iwanoff

Pytchley Court, Corby. Age: 31

On 17/05/2019 in a public place, namely Grafton Drive, Corby, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Martin Vasocak

Reservoir Road, Kettering. Age: 49

On 17/05/2019 drove a motor vehicle in Park Road, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 133mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, to carry out unpaid work for 160 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, banned from driving for 34 months.

Russell John Carr

Lynford Way, Rushden. Age: 35

On 20/10/2018 in Rushden assaulted a female, thereby occasioning her actual bodily harm.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 22 weeks suspended for 24 months, restraining order prohibits defendant from 1)contacting victim directly or indirectly 2) going to a named street in Rushden. This order lasts until 05/06/2020. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £150.

Kira Faith Buckley

Cheddar Walk, Corby. Age: 21

Between 03/01/2018 and 19/01/2018 stole money, belonging to Morrisons, Corby.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 80 hours, compensation of £2,685.

Nicholle Carolanne Scott

Sycamore Close, Corby. Age: 27

On 22/06/2019 stole a tool box, to the value of £110, from Halfords, Corby.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 21 days, to pay compensation of £55.

Daniel Ashby

Burns Road, Wellingborough. Age: 36

On 23/03/2019 stole various items, to the value of £34, from Tesco, Wellingborough; stole multiple bottles of wine, to the value of £34, from McColls, Wellingborough; on 21/06/2019 in Northampton had in your possession a quantity of cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 14 days, to pay compensation of £68, cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed.

Alex Giles

Kettering Road, Broughton. Age: 18

On 09/06/2019 drove a motor vehicle in a public place, namely McDonald’s, Orion Way, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 146mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months, to carry out unpaid work for 150 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, banned from driving for 36 months.

Mark Roberts

Eden Street, Kettering. Age: 39

On 09/06/2019 without lawful excuse, damaged a window at Thursfield Pharmacy, Kettering, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; had in your possession a quantity of cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £200, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed.

James Adair

Brixham Walk, Corby. Age: 31

On 19/05/2019 stole seven cartons of Lenor Unstoppable, to the value of £56, from Morrisons, Corby; on 16/06/2019 stole eight bottles of Lenor Unstoppables, to the value of £64, from Morrisons, Corby.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 26 weeks.

Jessica Holyoak-Church

Kenmore Drive, Desborough. Age: 37

On 31/05/2019 drove a motor vehicle in Dunkirk Avenue, Desborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 91mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £276, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 23 months.