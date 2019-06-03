Who’s been sentenced from Bozeat, Corby, Gretton, Kettering and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Daniel Peter Bayes

Stoney Piece Close, Bozeat. Age: 24

On 24/03/2019 in Wellingborough sent by means of a public electronic communications network a photo that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.

Plea: Guilty. Restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting a named person by any means, directly or indirectly or via a third party 2) going within 100 metres of a named person 3) entering two named streets in Rushden. This order lasts until 09/04/2021. To pay compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Sebastian Charles David Lambert

Havelock Street, Kettering. Age: 26

On 19/02/2019 drove a red Ford Fiesta on the A43, Northampton, while banned from driving; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, banned from driving for 23 months.

Michael Kenneth Hale

Windmill Close, Wellingborough. Age: 40

On 09/11/2018 in Wellingborough, without reasonable excuse contacted a named person, which you were prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order made on 27/06/2018.

Verdict: Guilty. Jailed for 20 weeks suspended for 18 months. Restraining order prohibits defendant from contacting victim either directly or indirectly. This order lasts until 11/10/2020. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £625.

Craig Leese

Occupation Road, Corby. Age: 31

On 01/01/2019 in Corby sent to a named person a telephone communication which conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient or to any other person to whom you intended that it or its contents or nature should be communicated.

Plea: Guilty. Restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting a named person directly, indirectly, or via third party including via social media and not to encourage anyone else to do so 2) attending an address in Corby or loitering outside that address. This order lasts until 10/04/2020. Fined £414, compensation of £200, surcharge to fund victim services of £41, costs of £620.

Richard Hubert Tonner

Maxwell Walk, Corby. Age: 34

On 11/04/2019 without reasonable excuse you were found to be in a named street in Corby, which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed on 26/04/2018.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for two months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Callum Reece

Wellington Street, Kettering. Age: 22

On 27/09/2018 in a public place, namely Silver Street, Kettering, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour; had in your possession 18g of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £199, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Sebastian Kuligowski

Lindsay Street, Kettering. Age: 39

On 29/03/2019 drove a Ford Mondeo in Finedon Road, Northamptonshire, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 117mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for alcohol dependency for four month, participate in Thinking Skills programme for 20 days, carry out unpaid work for 160 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 48 months.

Jonathan Atkins

Medora Close, Market Harborough Age: 28

On 28/03/2019 at Desborough, were in charge of a motor vehicle, namely a Vauxhall Corsa on a road, namely Buckwell Close, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 56 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £266. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30. To pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service. Driving record endorsed with 10 points.

Ion Cebotari

Roman Road, Corby. Age: 25

On 29/03/2019 drove a motor vehicle in Spilsby Close, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 113mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, fined £316, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 24 months.

Kyra Jade Walsh

Southfield Road, Gretton. Age: 20

On 16/07/2018 in Kettering assaulted another person, and the offence was racially aggravated; on 03/04/2019 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. To pay compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Matthew Robert Eady

Fulmar Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 29

On 03/01/2019 in Wellingborough used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £40, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.