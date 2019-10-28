Who’s been sentenced from Bozeat, Burton Laimer, Corby, Earls Barton, Kettering, Northampton and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Karen Anne McAuslan

Eden Street, Kettering. Age: 52

On 06/09/2019 in Eden Street, Kettering, damaged the side window of a camper van to the value of about £250, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; on 23/09/2019 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northamptonshire Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay compensation of £125, surcharge to fund victim services of £21, costs of £85.

Darren Leslie Munt

No fixed address. Age: 31

On 30/06/2019 stole beef, to the value of £96.51, from Marks & Spencer, Rushden Lakes; on 17/07/2019 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail; on 26/09/2019 stole tools, of a value of £180.12, from B&Q, Kettering; on 21/08/2019 stole meat, to the value of £45, from Asda, Rushden;

On 21/08/2019 stole detergent, to the value of £50, from the Co-op, Rushden; on 17/09/2019 stole shampoo/laundry, of a value of about £50, from the C-op, Rushden; On 30/08/2019 stole dishwasher tablets, to the value of £41, from Asda, Rushden;

On 25/08/2019 stole laundry detergent, to the value of £19, from the Co-op, Rushden; on 29/08/2019 stole meat, to a value of £90, from Asda, Rushden.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months, to pay compensation of £475.12.

Joshua Cooper

Shelley Road, Wellingborough. Age: 27

On 16/03/2019 in Kettering assaulted a male by beating him; damaged a motor vehicle, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, to pay compensation of £400, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Eileen Connors

St Michael’s Road, Northampton. Age: 23

On 13/09/2019 stole goods, to the value of £135.98, from TK Maxx, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, surcharge to fund victim services of £32, costs of £85.

Matthew James Gallagher

Occupation Road, Corby. Age: 26

On 21/09/2019 without reasonable excuse, you entered Elizabeth Street, Corby, which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed on 01/07/2019.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 10 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £122, costs of £85.

Mircea Ion Chicu

Brinkhill Walk, Corby. Age: 29

On 14/09/2019 drove a silver Audi A4 in Elizabeth Street, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 57mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £350, surcharge to fund victim services of £35, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Adam Pilat

Hazelwood Road, Corby. Age: 27

On 12/09/2019 drove a motor vehicle in Balmoral Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 42mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; had in your possession a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £200, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £32, banned from driving for 36 months, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Anthony James Revell

Packwood Crescent, Earls Barton. Age: 33

On 14/09/2019 in Wellingborough assaulted PC Robinson; obstructed or hindered by attempting to make off from lawful custody a police officer while that person was responding to emergency circumstances; drove a motor vehicle in Whitworth Way, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 80mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To be placed under a curfew for 12 weeks with electronic monitoring, to remain at home address from 7.30pm to 5.30am daily, to pay compensation of £200, surcharge to fund victim services of £90, costs of £85, fined £330, banned from driving for 20 months.

Daniel Peter Bayes

Stoney Piece Close, Bozeat. Age: 25

On 06/09/2019 in Wellingborough used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress; in Northampton, damaged an electronic intercom in cell 5 belonging to Northamptonshire Police, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £160, surcharge to fund victim services of £32, costs of £85.

Takura Muusha

Piper Close, Wellingborough. Age: 43

On 14/09/2019 drove a Renault Scenic on the A509 Niort Way, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 101mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £90, costs of £85, banned from driving for 24 months.

Peteris Veisters

Mallard Drive, Burton Latimer. Age: 30

On 22/08/2019 drove a BMW in Booth Rise, Northampton, while banned from driving licence; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 40 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £90, costs of £85, driving licence endorsed with six points.