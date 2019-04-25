Who’s been sentenced from Barton Seagrave, Irchester, Kettering, Raunds, Rushden, Wellingborough and Wollaston

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Scott Adam Smith

Court news

Laywood Close, Raunds. Age: 29

On 12/03/2019, without reasonable excuse, you attended a named street in Raunds, which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Magistrates’ Court on 17/10/2018.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, to carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, restraining order prohibits defendant from contacting any way a named person and entering a named street in Raunds. This order lasts until further order. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Natalie Webb

Midland Road, Wellingborough. Age: 29

On 24/11/2018 in Corby assaulted a male by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for two years, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Benjamin Perry

Nina Carroll Way, Kettering. Age: 19

On 12/05/2018 in Finedon drove a Citroen C3 knowing it had been taken without the consent of the owner; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. To participate in Building Better Relationships programme for 60 days, to carry out unpaid work for 60 hours, to pay compensation of £270, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Dylan Joshua Vanstone

Elm Court, Kettering. Age: 25

On 04/01/2019 in Kettering assaulted a female by beating her; without lawful excuse, damaged an iPhone X mobile phone to the value of £1,000, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; without lawful excuse, damaged a vehicle intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; had in your possession a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting victim directly or indirectly 2) going to a named street in Rushden. This order lasts until 12/03/2021. To pay compensation of £1,100, cannabis and cannabis resin to be forfeited and destroyed.

Aiden Patrick Brown

Shearwater Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 23

On 22/12/2018 in Silver Street, Wellingborough, assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay compensation of £25, surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Stuart James Penn

Osborne Close, Rushden. Age: 27

On 22/12/2018 in Silver Street, Wellingborough, assaulted a male by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £323, compensation of £200, surcharge to fund victim services of £32, costs of £85.

Marshall Brandon Jones

Norman Way, Irchester Age: 25

On 30/10/2018 in Rushden assaulted PC Matt Morris in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20.

Robbie Lee Bennett

Gannet Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 20

On 20/05/2018 at Kettering General Hospital assaulted a male by beating him; assaulted a female by beating her; on 07/06/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail; on 30/07/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty.

On 23/06/2018 in Wellingborough had in your possession a quantity of amphetamine.

Verdict: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks, to pay compensation of £200, amphetamine to be forfeited and destroyed.

Zdenek Gulyas

No fixed address. Age: 35

On 13/03/2019 in Kettering assaulted PC James Rice acting in the exercise of his functions as such a worker, by beating him; were found drunk in a highway, namely Dunedin Road, Corby.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £183, compensation of £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Graham William Cook

Holyoake Road, Wollaston. Age: 49

On 29/11/2018 drove a Vauxhall Astra van in Station Road, Irchester, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 81mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 120 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 48 months.

Shaun Emrys Evans-Jones

Chedington Close, Barton Seagrave. Age: 32

On 23/02/2019 drove a motor vehicle on the A43 and A14, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 69mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £438, surcharge to fund victim services of £43, costs of £85, banned from driving for 46 months.