Who’s been sentenced from Barton Seagrave, Earls Barton, Kettering and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Ciprian Drumen

Court news

Stourton Close, Wellingborough. Age: 37

On 28/04/2019 in Northampton produced a number of plants of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £250, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, cannabis plants to be forfeited and destroyed.

Valentin Muntean

Kingsley Avenue, Kettering. Age: 32

On 04/11/2018 drove a silver Volvo in Bath Road, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 49mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £288, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Sabri Yavuz Ozboyaci

Blaydon Walk, Wellingborough. Age: 23

On 28/04/2019 in Wellingborough you had in your possession 10.2g of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Bronte Harriett Perry

Rectory Walk, Barton Seagrave. Age: 23

On 01/05/2019 drove a Mazda in Orion Way, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 98mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £1,638, surcharge to fund victim services of £163, costs of £85, banned from driving for 24 months.

Vladislav Oniscenco

Kingsley Avenue, Kettering. Age: 24

On 04/11/2018 drove a black Mercedes in Bath Road, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 102mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 150 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 24 months.

Reece Alfred Simon Risden

Nightingale Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 27

On 18/11/2018 in Northamptonshire assaulted a male by beating him; assaulted police officer Greg Harrison by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 180 hours, compensation of £300, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Haydon Johnston

Dowthorpe Hill, Earls Barton. Age: 19

On 15/01/2019 in Northampton, intentionally touched a woman aged 16 or over and that touching was sexual when she did not consent and you did not reasonably believe she was consenting; assaulted a female by beating her; assaulted a second female by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 24 weeks suspended for 18 months, to carry out unpaid work for 180 hours, fined £250, compensation of £350, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, defendant required to register with the police in accordance with the Sexual Offences Act 2003 for seven years.

Lee Darren Barnett

Bonham Court, Kettering. Age: 44

On 16/05/2019 in Northampton, without lawful excuse, damaged a police vehicle intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Steven Michael Doyle

No fixed address. Age: 45

On 23/02/2019 stole two bottles of vodka from Morrisons, Corby; damaged a wall and flooring with your blood belonging to Morrisons, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; assaulted a male by beating him.

Verdict: Guilty. Fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £300, compensation of £50.

Kerry Andrews

Highfield Road, Kettering. Age: 27

On 23/11/2018 in Highfield Road, Kettering, assaulted a male by beating.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Joshua Nathaniel Benford

King Street, Kettering. Age: 23

On 23/11/2018 drove a Ford Fiesta in Kettering Road, Burton Latimer, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 43mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without a licence; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 60 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Adam John Copper

Winstanley Road, Wellingborough. Age: 23

On 03/05/2019 in Wellingborough, had in you possession a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £20, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.