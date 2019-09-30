Who’s been sentenced from Barton Seagrave, Corby, Desborough and Kettering

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Amanda Eileen Stocker

Deveron Walk, Corby. Age: 33

On 04/09/2019, with another person, stole handbags, to the total value of £149.95, from TK Maxx, Corby; stole handbags, to the total value of £39.99, from TK Maxx, Corby; on 01/09/2019, with another person, stole trainers, to the value of £50, from TK Maxx, Corby; on 31/08/2019, with another person, stole various clothing items, to the value of £200, from TK Maxx, Corby; on 29/08/2019, with another person, stole various items, to the value of £400, from TK Maxx, Corby.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £122.

Margaret Stewart Walker

Eastbrook, Corby. Age: 33

On 04/09/2019, with another person, stole handbags, to the total value of £149.95, from TK Maxx, Corby; on 01/09/2019, with another person, stole trainers, to the value of £50, from TK Maxx, Corby; on 31/08/2019, with another person, stole trainers from TK Maxx, Corby; on 29/08/2019, with another person, stole various items, to the value of £400, from TK Maxx, Corby.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 31 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £122.

Carl Stephenson

St Catherine’s Road, Kettering. Age: 40

On 19/12/2018 drove a white Ford Escort dangerously in Polwell Lane, Barton Seagrave.

Plea: Guilty. To participate in thinking skills programme for 19 days, to carry out unpaid work for 40 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Iain Robert White

Nelson Road, Corby. Age: 32

On 03/05/2019 drove a black Ford Focus in Willow Brook Road and Fotheringhay Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 111mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for alcohol dependency for four months, to carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £400, banned from driving for 26 months.

Ibrahim Hudaverdi

Athelstan Road, Kettering. Age: 39

On 22/11/2018 in Havelock Street, Kettering, assaulted a male by beating him.

Verdict: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £620.

Malcolm Robert Shanks

Strathay Walk, Corby. Age: 48

On 21/04/2019 stole Frosty Jacks cider 2.5l bottle, to the value of £4.75, from McColls, Corby.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay compensation of £4.75, surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Shaun Michael Fenn

Humphrey Close, Barton Seagrave. Age: 39

On 13/08/2019 stole meat products, to the value of £31.64, from Sainsbury’s, Burton Latimer; on 29/08/2019 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northamptonshire Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, surcharge to fund victim services of £32, costs of £85.

Robert William Mort

Ripley Walk, Corby. Age: 33

On 25/07/2019 stole five ladies’ dresses, to a value of £240, from Next, Corby; stole two adaptor appliances, to the value of £79.98, from Curry’s PC World, Corby; on 12/08/2019 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail; on 01/09/2019 stole a quanity of items, to the value of £349.47, from the Shell garage, Corby.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident patient for six months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £90, costs of £85.

Simon Boulton

Cranesbill Close, Desborough. Age: 44

On 24/08/2019 drove VW Golf in Nichols Street, Desborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 43mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £211, surcharge to fund victim services of £32, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Cristian-Ionut Brete

Brinkhill Walk, Corby. Age: 27

On 24/08/2019 drove a motor vehicle in Jubilee Avenue, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 52mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; drove a vehicle when the rear off side tyre was so badly damaged it was about to fall off, and was such that its use involved a danger of injury to any person.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £460, surcharge to fund victim services of £32, costs of £85, banned from driving for 14 months.

Ryan Paul Carmichael

Milton Road, Corby. Age: 26

On 24/08/2019 drove a Vauxhall Astra on the A427, Benefield, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in you breath, namely 51mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £300, surcharge to fund victim services of £32, costs of £85, banned from driving for 14 months.