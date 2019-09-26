Wellingborough woman charged with theft from pensioner

A woman will appear at court next month accused of stealing cash from a pensioner.

Suzanne Michelle Colgan, 40, of Wellingborough, was arrested by detectives from Northamptonshire Police as part of Operation Crooked.

She has been charged with the theft of £85 from an elderly woman in Hill Street in the town on September 15.

Colgan has also been charged with theft from a vehicle after an incident in Herriotts Court on Tuesday (September 24).

She will next appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, October 10.