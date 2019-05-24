Wellingborough sex offender sent back to prison just one week after release

A transgender sex offender is back behind bars after failing to comply with the conditions of his release just seven days after being freed from jail.

Chloe Walker, 28, of no fixed abode but formerly of Wellingborough, is a serial registered sex offender who uses aliases online to fool people into becoming involved with him.

Although he goes by the name Chloe, his previous name is Brandon James Walker.

At the end of March, Walker’s solicitor Waquar Ali persuaded a district judge sitting at Northampton Magistrates Court to give his client a suspended prison sentence for breaching a sexual harm prevention order made in 2016 that banned him from using the name Jamie Thornton to speak to a victim on Facebook.

During the March appearance, Walker appeared by video link from jail because he was already serving a ten-month sentence for another offence.

Mr Ali told the court that Walker was due for release on April 3 and a taxpayer-funded package of housing and a job offer had been set up for him.

Judge Daber said that although the offence deserved a prison sentence, he was minded to suspend the 18-week sentence to give him a chance to take up the measures that had been put in place.

Walker was released on April 3, but within seven days he had failed to attend his probation appointment and failed to sign in a police station.

Appearing again before Northampton Magistrates Court on May 9, Walker admitted the breaches and was told he must now serve the original suspended 18-week prison sentence along with a further 20 weeks for the two new offences. Walker must now serve 36 weeks in prison before he will be released.

Although in the previous court case Walker said he identified as a woman, he is classed as male by court and prison services and commits his offences presenting as a man.

The court heard how Walker, of no fixed address, had previously been found guilty of sexual offences in the names of Brandon Walker and had also posed as Steven and James Walker online. When questioned by the police, Walker initially said he ‘didn’t use Facebook’ but then admitted the offences after questioning.

The court heard how Walker uses cannabis, cocaine and other illegal substances and is ‘socially reclusive.’

READ MORE: Northants sex offender used fake identity to speak to victims online