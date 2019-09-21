Wellingborough sex offender given unpaid work

A convicted sex offender from Wellingborough failed to tell police about his new address or bank account.

Ian Williams, 56, is on the register for sex offenders and must adhere to strict requirements informing police about where he is staying, travel plans, bank details and identity documents.

He must also complete an annual notification at a police station.

But on January 8 this year Williams, of Lister Road, failed to complete that annual notification.

Police also found he hadn't told them of his new address or a bank account he hadn't previously disclosed.

At Northampton Magistrates' Court last week Williams admitted three breaches of the requirements.

Magistrates ordered him to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and take part in rehabilitation activities.

He must also pay costs of £85 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £85.