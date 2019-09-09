Wellingborough sculpture to be removed after more vandalism

A Wellingborough swan sculpture which has been vandalised on more than one occasion is to be removed.

The most recent attack on the wooden sculpture, in Croyland Gardens, has resulted in it becoming infected with a fungus that has caused damage beyond repair.

The sculpture will be removed today (Monday, September 9).

The swan was also vandalised last year, after which the council reduced its height to make it safe after initially saying it would be removed.

As part of a wider project to invest in Croyland Park, Wellingborough Council will be looking to install a replacement sculpture along the zoo theme within the park.

A number of carvings will also be put in as part of the Townscape Heritage Initiative to enhance the open space in keeping with the current zoo theme and the animals.

Council leader Cllr Martin Griffiths said: “We are considering plans to improve the public amenity space behind the Hind Hotel that is currently undergoing extensive heritage improvement work.

“The Tithe Barn, which is a classified as a Grade 1 ancient monument, is included within this work, of which more details will be available once finalised.

“We hope to transform the area to make it a safer and more attractive location for residents to enjoy and compliment the wider regeneration of the town centre.”

Capital funding has been approved to undertake further work in this area to improve the routes, consider interventions that reduce the occurrence of anti-social behaviour issues, develop the sight lines, provide new paths and enhance the current use of the area as a place for picnics and quiet enjoyment.

To keep up to date with the project, visit www.wellingborough.gov.uk.