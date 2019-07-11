Wellingborough Men's Shed gets funding boost

A Wellingborough workshop which supports the health and wellbeing of men has been given a funding boost.

Teamwork Trust’s ‘Men’s Shed’ is part of a rapidly-growing UK-wide initiative to create more community spaces where men – who typically find it more difficult to build social connections than women – can come together to pursue practical interests such as woodwork and carpentry.

The charity, which supports adults with mental health needs, learning and physical disabilities, set up the workshop at its Oxford Street centre in May 2018 with funding from the Co-op’s Local Community Fund.

They have now been given a further £1,200 from Central England Co-op to help pay for a variety of additional tools and equipment.

Vickie Bell, head of learning and development at Teamwork Trust, said: “We’re delighted to have been awarded this grant, which will enable us to re-kit our Men’s Shed.

“Those who have used our services tell us what a difference it’s made to their self-confidence and mindset, and that is why having the most up to date equipment so that service-users can feel really accomplished with their projects is so important. This £1,200 means we can replace our tools and buy new ones.”

Teamwork Trust was one of 36 good causes across 16 counties to share a payout of £44,000.

Central England Co-operative store manager Steven Towers said: “We are delighted that these great projects and good causes have been handed a grant for the fantastic work they do in the community.

“Community Dividend Fund grants like this showcase how by being a member and shopping at your local Central England Co-op store allows us as a society to continue to invest and fund vital projects in the area.”