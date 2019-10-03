Wellingborough man who neglected dog banned from having pets

A Wellingborough man let a dog become so emaciated an inspector could almost cup one hand around her waist.

Jamie Major, 25, has been banned from keeping animals after the RSPCA stepped in when a concerned member of the public contacted them.

Poppy was emaciated.

Major, of Queensway, was responsible for a spaniel poodle cross called Poppy at an address in Wollaston when he failed to look after her.

RSPCA inspector Richard Durant, who visited the address, said: “When I attended the house I could see Poppy was very thin.

"She is a spaniel poodle cross so had thick hair but underneath she was clearly underweight.

"I could almost cup one hand around her waistline.

An RSPCA inspector measures Poppy.

“I took her to a vet to be examined and they confirmed she was emaciated and her poor body condition would have progressed over months."

At Northampton Magistrates' Court last month Major pleaded guilty to three charges of breaching the animal welfare act between January and April this year.

He admitted failure to address Poppy's poor condition and body weight, failure to meet her need for a suitable diet and failure to protect her from pain or suffering by not maintaining her coat.

Magistrates handed him a community order with 50 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay court costs of £300.

Thankfully Poppy is back to her expected weight.

He was also disqualified from owning any animal for one year.

Major did not sign Poppy over to the RSPCA but magistrates made a deprivation order to place her in the animal welfare charity's care.

And thankfully there looks like being a happy ending for the pooch.

Mr Durant added: “I am pleased to say she is doing really well in RSPCA care.

"She is back to the weight expected and is due to be offered for re-homing later this month.”

- To report a concern about an animal, call 0300 1234 999.