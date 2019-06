A man from Wellingborough been charged with an offence that occurred when a threat was made on the life of a PCSO.

Dean Woodwood, 21, of Kilnway, Wellingborough, is charged with a Section 4 Public Order offence in connection with an incident at 5.30pm on Monday, June 10, where threats to kill a PCSO were made in Kilnway, causing the man to feel harassed, alarmed, distressed and in fear of violence.

Woodwood will next appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, June 27.