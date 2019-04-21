Wellingborough ‘knife fight’ ends in arrest and dispersal order

A suspect was taken into custody following reports of a violent brawl in Wellingborough town centre.

Police officers armed with tasers, including members of the Kettering Proactive policing team, responded to reports of a fight involving knives in Wellingborough town centre late on Thursday evening (April 18).

Although the gang fled the scene, officers were able to arrest one male suspect for public order offences. He was taken into custody.

They then removed a group of 11 males from the town centre after a dispersal order was granted, which gives police the power to ask people to leave an area if trouble is being caused. If they then return to the area, officers can arrest them.