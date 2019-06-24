Wellingborough incident: Do you recognise these men?

Police in Wellingborough believe these two men may have information about a suspicious incident reported to have happened in the town centre, and are appealing for help to try and trace them.

The incident happened almost exactly a year ago, outside a residential property in Silver Street on Friday, June 29, 2018.

Officers wish to establish the full circumstances of the incident and are urging the men, or anyone who recognises them, to contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 18000307612. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.