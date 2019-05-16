Wellingborough fire crew saves life of foal after it fell into a river

A tiny foal was hauled from a lock at Earls Barton after it took a wrong turning and stumbled into the icy water.

Wellingborough fire station's specialist animal rescue crew were called to the scene at Mill Lane on the River Nene at about 10.30am yesterday (Wednesday, May 15) along with a crew from Rushden Fire Station.

Saddle up! The foal was rescued from the River Nene

The crews managed to use their hoisting equipment to recover the young horse, who looked relaxed despite her predicament. Onlookers can be heard clapping the crew as the foal is lifted out of the water.

It is not known how long she had been in the water when the call was made.

She was checked by an RSPCA vet who gave her a clean bill of health and was returned to her owner.