Wellingborough drug dealers ordered to pay back their profits

Two men from Wellingborough who were jailed in October 2018 for supplying class A drugs have been ordered to pay back their profits.

Liam Tinsdeall, 29, and Sharif St John, 22, were convicted of supplying class A drugs including heroin and crack cocaine on the Hemmingwell estate, Wellingborough, and were jailed for 11 years eight months and five years respectively.

The two men were found to have made significant profits through their crimes, with an investigation by Northamptonshire Police and the East Mindlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) concluding Tinsdeall had made £350,000 and St John had profited £21,593.87.

Tinsdeall was ordered at a hearing on Friday, September 6, at Northampton Crown Court to pay £23,640 within three months or face another nine months in jail.

In an earlier hearing, St John had been ordered to pay £2,410.09.

The two men were discovered hiding more than £9,700 worth of drugs in the garden of an unsuspecting Hemmingwell estate resident.

Police found more than 200 individual wraps of crack cocaine, 28 wraps of heroin and three larger amounts of heroin that weighed 70kg in total.

The two men had also hidden two pistols, £1,000 in cash and some cannabis.

They were sentenced for the crimes in October 2018.

EMSOU Investigator Victoria Stather said: “Liam Tinsdeall and Sharif St John brought considerable risk and harm to the residents of Wellingborough and beyond with their criminal activity.

“Through the Proceeds of Crime Act we can ensure that, as well as paying the price with their freedom, serious and organised criminals also repay any money they made through their offending, all of which is returned to policing to fund crime-fighting community projects.”