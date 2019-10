A Wellingborough man charged with burglary, drug and driving offences was due to appear before magistrates today.

William Symons, aged 29, of no fixed address, was due to make his first appearance at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (Friday, October 25.)

He has been charged with the burglary of a shop in Wellingborough on October 6, possession of a controlled Class A drug (heroin), driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance, all on October 24.