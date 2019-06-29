Wellingborough burglar clocks up more than 50 offences

A father-of-five who has been appearing before the courts since he was just 15 has been sent back to prison.

Daniel Farrant, 26, was sent to prison yet again on Friday (June 28) after pleading guilty to a burglary offence committed in Varley Close, Wellingborough, in January.

Farrant appeared from custody as he is already serving an 18-week sentence for three assaults - including two on police officers.

The court heard how he had an 12-year record that started in the youth courts in 2007 when he was convicted of criminal damage. His career in criminality continued though 2008 when, aged just 15, he stole a car and drove it.

He then graduated to burglary aged 16 before clocking-up numerous criminal damage, public order, racially-aggravated violence, robbery, drug possession, driving and assault charges. He has also failed to comply with orders imposed by various courts.

Police issued a wanted notice in April to try to catch Farrant, of Minerva Way, Wellingborough, who was wanted for a January burglary.

He finally appeared before Northampton Crown Court on Friday to be sentenced for that charge, which he admitted although he said he had no recollection of it.

Prosecuting, Jonathan Dunne said that full-time mechanic Farrant had gone into the house in Varley Close, Wellingborough while the occupant went out.

He said: “The victim left her property at about 2.45pm on January 22. She closed her windows and checked the lock.”

When she returned at 4.40pm she discovered an entire window and frame had been removed from her utility room.

Her jewellery box containing items worth £2,000 had been taken and when scenes of crime officers visited, they found blood in the property that was a billion to one match with a Farrant.

When police caught up with Farrant on June 3, they found him hiding on a roof.

The court heard Farrant had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

Mitigating, James Smith-Wilds said: “He can’t explain why police had any difficulty finding him as he’s living in the same place with his partner and five children.

”He has no issues with alcohol or drugs.”

Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane said: “The violation of someone’s home will always have an impact.”

Farrant was sentenced to 20 months in prison to begin after his current sentence ends in August. He will serve half of the sentence which means he will be released in June next year.