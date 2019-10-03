Wellingborough 14-year-old missing

A 14-year-old girl is missing from the Wellingborough area.

Caitlin Harrison was last seen just before 7pm yesterday (Wednesday) at the Morrisons supermarket in Oxford Street.

Caitlin is white, about 5ft 6in to 5ft 7in tall and with shoulder length red hair worn in a high bun.

She was wearing a black quilted hooded jacket, black top, blue jogging bottoms and white trainers.

A police spokesman said: "Officers are concerned for her welfare and Caitlin, or anyone who has seen her or knows where she is, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference MPW1/3110/19."