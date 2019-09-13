Well-wishers raise more than £1,000 in less than 24 hours for Kettering handbag robbery victim

A fundraising page set up for 79-year-old Joy Morson, whose arm was broken in a horrifying handbag robbery on Sunday, has already raised more than £1,000 in less than 24 hours.

The Go Fund Me page was set up by Joy's nephew, Keith Morson, who said the support from the public has been comforting for Joy.

The shocking moment Joy Morson's handbag is stolen from her

"It is really horrendous", Keith said of the CCTV footage, "but what's come out of it is the kindness of the human spirit. It restores your faith in the human spirit and as with everything, you try and look for the positives.

"It's so comforting to her."

Joy was robbed of her handbag on Sunday, September 8, in an attack that was caught on CCTV and left her with a badly broken arm.

The shocking images have been shared across the country and retweeted by the likes of Piers Morgan, Jeremy Vine and Shane Ritchie as police appeal for information that could lead to the offender's arrest.

Keith said Joy, who is a widow, was on her way to see her sister Marjorie when the offender stole her handbag violently in the residential area in the middle of the afternoon.

Keith said: "She's in a lot of pain but she has a really good family network around her.

"She's back at home and her family live really close by so she's being looked after and her granddaughters are staying with her."

Keith said Joy was not kept in hospital and was released after they treated her broken arm, which is in a sling.

"Joy's a widower and her sister is single so they are really close, they live nearby so we hope it doesn't affect her and we hope she keeps her independence."

Keith's Go Fund Me page has had more than 160 donations since it was created 20 hours ago and has raised almost triple its £500 target.

The page had raised £1,435 at the time of writing.

Keith said: "We can get Aunty Joy away or she can have something nice, it's so comforting to her.

"We just weren't expecting this response, she loves gardening so maybe she'd put something towards that.

"It gives her a whole lot of options."

Joy's nephew said the page was also about continuing to raise awareness of the incident in the hope that it helps identify the offender.

"This is the main thing, the publicity is fantastic for raising the profile of the crime and hopefully it will lead to somebody giving the nugget of information that leads to the offender.

"That's almost more important than raising the funds."

Anyone with information can contact the police on 101 quoting incident number 19000479253.

Keith said he'll keep the page open until the end of the month, donations can be made on the page which can be found here.