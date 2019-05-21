Watch the moment thieves strike in Corby supermarket

Callous thieves stole a woman's purse as she bent to look at items in a Corby supermarket.

Police investigating the incident have released CCTV footage of the incident, which shows two people standing behind the unsuspecting victim before looking around.

Police want to speak to these two people.

One of them then dips their hand into the woman's handbag in her trolley as she browses.

The incident took place in Morrisons in Oakley Road between 1.45pm and 2.35pm on Friday (May 17).

Police have also released CCTV stills of two people they want to speak to about the incident, a man and a woman.

Both wore distinctive blue hats.

A police spokesman said: "The two people pictured, or anyone with information about their identities, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."