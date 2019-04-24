Warning after string of Corby burglaries

A number of houses were burgled in Corby’s Old Village over the bank holiday weekend.

Police are investigating a string of incidents where offenders stole items after entering through open windows or doors.

The incidents took place between Sunday (April 21) and Monday (April 22) and Detective Inspector Wayne Preece, from the force burglary team, urged people to make sure their property is secure.

He said: “Twenty-five per cent of all burglaries in Northamptonshire are the result of people not locking their doors and windows. Please take the time to make sure your property is secure to avoid becoming a burglary victim.

“This also goes for locking doors when you are in the house or the back garden as you may not hear someone if you are in a different part of the house.”

The thieves stole a number of items from each property including: alcohol, food, Easter eggs, kitchen knives, green and white Adidas trainers, brown Lacoste trainers, a black Samsung Note 3, a pair of Skull Candy headphones, a navy and white Superdry gym bag and 15 plug-in air fresheners.

Det Insp Preece said: “Police patrols have been stepped up in the Old Village area of Corby since these incidents over the weekend and I would encourage anyone who is offered any of the above items for sale to contact us so we can investigate.

Anyone with information about these incidents or any burglary offence should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.