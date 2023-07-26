WANTED: Police searching for 30-year-old after alleged robbery in Northampton
Call 101 if you see Shannon
Police have released a wanted appeal in a bid to track down a 30-year-old after an alleged robbery in Northampton.
Officers want to speak to Shannon John Johanson, who has links to Northampton, in connection with an allegation of robbery at an address in Black Cat Drive, which occurred on May 22 this year.
Anyone who has seen Johanson or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000309858.