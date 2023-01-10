News you can trust since 1897
WANTED: Police looking for man with links to Northampton in connection with vehicle crime offence

The offence took place in December 2022

By Carly Odell
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 11:08am

Police are searching for a man, who has links to Northampton, in connection with a vehicle crime offence.

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the location of 41-year-old Lee Robert Robins.

Robins, who has links to Northampton, is wanted in connection with a vehicle crime offence which took place between December 12 and December 13, 2022.

Police are looking for Lee Robert Robins. Photo: Northamtponshire Police.
Anyone who has seen Robins or has information about his whereabouts, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 22000730642.