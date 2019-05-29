WANTED: E-fit released after almost £3,000 stolen from Corby woman

A conman talked his way into a Corby woman's home after advising her that she needed to turn her water off - before stealing thousands of pounds in cash.

As the burglar left he even had the cheek to suggest his unsuspecting victim should lock her door behind him.

Now police have released an e-fit of a man they want to speak to after the incident in Kane Walk earlier this month.

At around 12.20pm on Wednesday, May 8, a woman answered her front door to a man who advised her she needed to turn her water off, and that he needed to come in to show her how.

The householder invited the man in, leaving the front door ajar, and at his request ran the kitchen tap and flushed the toilet.

While she was doing so the man was out of her sight.

She then spoke with the man again and before he left he advised her to lock the door behind him.

The woman then discovered that cash totalling more than £2,800 had been taken from a plastic wallet in her living room.

Anyone who recognises the man depicted in the e-fit, or who has information about the burglary, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.