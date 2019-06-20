WANTED: CCTV appeal after Barton Seagrave burglary

This is the face of a man police want to speak to after a burglary in Barton Seagrave.

The incident took place between 9pm and 9.45pm on Sunday, June 2, when a man entered a staff area at a business off Barton Road.

Do you know this man?

He stole a handbag containing cash, keys and bank cards which were used in local shops later that same night.

Officers have released CCTV images of a man they believe may have information that can help their investigation.

The man pictured, anyone who recognises him, or anyone with information about the burglary, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.