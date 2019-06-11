Voyeur spies on child in Kettering supermarket changing room

A man held his phone over a cubicle to spy on a child getting changed.

The incident took place at Kettering’s Asda in Northfield Avenue at about 5pm on April 23. Northamptonshire Police have released the information today (June 11).

Kettering's Asda.

The victim, a child, was getting changed in the supermarket’s changing area at the time of the incident.

As they were doing so a man held his mobile phone over the top of the cubicle and took either a photo or video.

Police have now released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

The man pictured or anyone who recognises him should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Police want to speak to this man after the incident in Asda in Kettering.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.