Volunteers needed for new Street Watch schemes in Kettering

Neighbourhood police officers in Kettering are looking to set up a number of Street Watch schemes across the town and are encouraging residents to volunteer a few hours each month.

Street Watch is a community patrol initiative that brings people together to work with their local police and help make a difference in their neighbourhood.

Each scheme will cover a specified area of the town and be made up of at least five members, including a scheme coordinator, whose role is to liaise with the police, co-ordinate patrols and support scheme members.

PCSO Barrie Dodd is coordinating the recruitment drive.

He said: “Street Watch is an initiative that helps bring local people together for the benefit of their community.

“Members do not have any police powers and are not expected to engage in any confrontational situations, however, it gives people an opportunity to help keep their neighbourhood safer simply by walking around – patrolling – their local area, which can really help.

“As a Street Watch member, you will be asked to give a couple of hours of your time every month.

“You’ll patrol in pairs in an area you’re familiar with, helping to provide community reassurance and share crime prevention advice, as well as reporting local concerns and issues to the police.”

Each scheme would have a volunteer coordinator who will provide members with regular support and act as the main communication link with the police.

PCSO Dodd added: “Street Watch schemes have worked well in other areas and are an ideal way for local people to get more involved in community safety in their local area.

“If you’re interested in joining or helping set up a scheme in your area, please get in touch.”

Budding volunteers or anyone who would like more information about what’s involved can email PCSO Dodd at barrie.dodd@northants.pnn.police.uk or NeighbourhoodTeamKetteringTown@northants.pnn.police.uk, putting Street Watch Kettering in the subject field.