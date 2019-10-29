Police say two incidents of violent disorder in Desborough and Corby might be linked

Officers are appealing for information after the incidents in the early hours of the morning on Sunday (October 27).

At around 12.50am in King Street and Union Street in Desborough there was a disturbance involving a large group of people and vehicles which damaged a number of other vehicles in the area.

Later, at around 2.30am, there was another disturbance involving up to 10 people in Lowry Close in Corby.

The disturbance resulted in damage to nearby properties.

Police say they believe the two incidents could be linked and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to contact them.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.