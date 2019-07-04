Victims will be left with 'distress and fear for a long time' after knifepoint robberies in Northampton, say police

The victims of two knifepoint robberies in Northampton have been left in a state of fear, a senior detective said today after the robber was jailed for six years.

As this newspaper reported earlier this morning, Luke Bosworth, of no fixed abode, was sentenced for the robberies that happened on Saturday, April 20 in Glasgow Street and Thursday, May 9 in Stanside.

Northampton knifepoint mugger who shook victim's hand and tried to leave on good terms jailed for six years

In a statement issued on Thursday morning, Lead investigator, DC Stacey Howe, said: “I cannot understate the distress and fear that victims of these types of attack are left with long after the event has taken place.

“Bosworth attacked two innocent men in order to rob them of their money which I want to make very clear, is not tolerated by the police in Northamptonshire.

“I hope this sentence demonstrates to members of the public that we will always pursue offenders and work our hardest to deliver justice for our victims.”