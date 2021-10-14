Victim scarred for life after face slashed "vicious and terrifying" knife attack in busy Northampton street

A thug slashed left a man scarred for life after slashing his face and setting his Rottweiler dog on him in a fight which stopped traffic on a busy Northampton street, police have said.

Northamptonshire Police said Patrick Loftus had also robbed a local Tesco store at knifepoint just days before the shocking incident in St Andrew's Road on September 10 last year.

Detectives described the attack as "vicious and terrifying."

Loftus has been jailed for 11 years, four months

The 39-year-old denied causing grievous bodily harm with intent but was found guilty after a four-day trial and jailed for more than 11 years.

A spokesperson for the police said: "A jury heard how Loftus, of Perry Street, Abington, brutally attacked his victim in a fight which spilled into the road.

"He inflicted stab and slash wounds to his victim’s face, arm and abdomen, Loftus’ Rottweiler dog also bit the man's arm.

"Passing motorists dialled 999 and Loftus fled with his dog. But he was later arrested and his dog seized.

"The victim needed emergency surgery on his wounds and is left with life-changing scars," the spokesperson said.

Detective Constable Ryan Tilly, of Northampton CID, added: “Loftus was responsible for a vicious attack on his victim, pursuing him out into the middle of the road and repeatedly stabbing him, all while his dog simultaneously mauled the man.

“This would have been terrifying and the fear this attack caused the victim was significant. Even if he had been able to defend himself against Loftus he was also being attacked by a large and powerful dog, and witnesses to this incident were left shocked and unable to help the victim because of the risk to their own safety.

“Tackling knife crime is a matter of priority for Northamptonshire Police and I’m so pleased to see a fitting and robust sentence handed down that reflects the severity of what Loftus did that day, as well as recognising the ongoing affect the injuries caused have on his victim.”

At the hearing on September 29, Loftus was sentenced to eight years for grievous bodily harm with intent and having a dog dangerously out of control which caused injury. Sadly, the dog had to be destroyed

Loftus was also sentenced after admitting to an armed robbery at a Tesco store in Wellingborough Road 12 days before the stabbing.

He was sentenced to a further three years, four months for threatening staff with knives in order to steal cash from a till.