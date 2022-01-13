Victim robbed of £330 after being punched in face by man in Northampton A43 underpass
Detectives say they are hunting a dreadlocked man in his late-20s
Detectives are hunting a man in his late 20s who fled with £330 in cash after a attacking a woman as she walked through a Northampton underpass earlier this week.
Officers say the victim was punched in the face by a man who approached her on a footpath under the A43 Lumbertubs Way, connecting Holmecross Road and Lumbertubs Lane, between 7pm and 7.30pm on Monday (January 10).
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "The man stole a messenger bag and a shopping bag, containing £330 in cash and £25 of shopping.
"The offender is described as a black man in his late 20s, 5ft 8in, slim with short black dreadlocks and wearing a long green coat."
Anyone who saw this incident or may have any information which could help the police investigation can call 101 using incident number 22000017815 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.