Victim punched teenager who attempted to rob him in Northampton

Police are appealing for witnesses after an attempted robbery in Kingsthorpe, Northampton.

Between 5.15pm and 6.15pm on Monday, August 19, a teenage boy was in Harborough Road, near a bus stop close to the Cock Hotel, when he was approached by an unknown boy who demanded money.

When the victim refused, the suspect raised his fists as if to threaten him.

Fearing for his safety, the victim punched the suspect who then ran off.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The suspect is described as a white boy aged 13 or 14, wearing a black coat with the hood up and grey jogging bottoms."

Anyone who saw the incident or has information about it should call Northamptonshire Police.