Victim kicked and beaten with metal pole during late-night attack in Northamptonshire village

A terrified villager was brutally kicked and beaten with a metal pole after answering someone banging on his front door at just before midnight.

Detectives investigating the shocking attack confirmed the victim, understood to be in his 30s, was knocked over by a masked assailant who barged his way into the property in Wellingborough Road, Earls Barton, late on Thursday (November 25), suffering cuts and bruises.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police revealed: "The victim says he heard banging at his front door at around 11.50pm but was met by a man wearing a balaclava and carrying a pole.

Detectives are investigating Thursday night's brutal beating in Earls Barton

"The attacker barged in yelling and knocking him to the floor before striking the victim with the the pole and kicking him a number of times."

Officers are appealing for anyone with information about the assault, particularly anyone with security camera or doorbell footage, to call 101 using incident number 21000686508 or contact contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.