Veteran badge among stolen jewellery found in Northampton - police hope to find rightful owners

A HM Armed Forces veteran badge is among a collection of stolen jewellery that police are trying to reunite with their rightful owners after being found in Northampton.
A member of the public found the items in Birchfield Road on September 24, and handed them in to police.
A ring, a Harley Davidson fob watch, cufflinks and the veteran badge were discovered.
Officers believe the items to be stolen property, possibly taken in a burglary, a force spokesman said.
Anyone who recognises any of the items, or believes them to be theirs, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, regarding incident reference 19000510075.