Van stolen after thieves take keys from house in village near Kettering

A van was stolen from the driveway of a property in Wellingborough Road, Broughton, after offenders broke into the house and stole the keys along with other items.

The incident happened sometime between 10.30pm on Monday (October 29) and 4.15am on Tuesday (October 30).

A white Vauxhall Combi Van was stolen, along with a handbag and rucksack containing money.

Some of the items were recovered in the Kingswood area or Corby, where the offenders are believed to have discarded them.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.