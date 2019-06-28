Urgent appeal to find missing 25-year-old from Northampton

Police are appealing for help to find a 25-year-old man currently missing from Northampton.

Corey Stafford was last seen at about 12.30pm today, Friday, June 28, in Hazelwood Road, Northampton, heading towards St Giles Street.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and are urging Corey, or anyone who knows of his whereabouts, to get in touch.

Corey is white, about 5ft 7in, with a slim build. He was wearing light green trousers, a black shirt and a black hat with a white pattern on the front.

Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him but to contact the police on 101 or 999.