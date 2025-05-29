Up to £10,000 worth of damage caused by motorbike-riding yobs at nature reserve near Corby Magna Park

Witnesses are being sought after vandals caused significant damage to a nature reserve created near Magna Park in Kettering Road, Weldon.

The incident occurred between 2pm and 2.30pm on Monday, March 10, when four people have ridden motorcycles in the park causing an estimated £5,000 to £10,000 of damage.

A spokesman for Northants Police, which released this appeal today (May 29), said: “Anyone with information who could help identify those responsible for the damage are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

Please quote incident number 25000174371 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.