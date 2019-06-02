Untaxed cars confiscated in Earls Barton

Two vehicles have been hauled away on the back of a lorry after they were found parked on public land with no tax.

The cars - a Renault and a Ford - had SORN (Statutory Off Road Notification) certificates and had been declared off-road which means it is illegal to park them on public land.

A Ford was also removed after it was found to be untaxed.

Both were parked on grass verges.

This is only allowed if full car tax is paid.

Police officers were on the scene this morning (Sunday, June 2) as the cars were loaded now to the back of a lorry and taken away to a secure compound.

The owner can get their cars back provided they pay fees which can run into hundreds of pounds and tax the vehicles within a specified amount of time. If they don’t do this, the vehicles will be disposed of.