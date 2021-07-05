Unsupervised diver caught driving with only a provisional licence in Earls Barton

Police stopped a car suspected to be linked to rural crime in Earls Barton to find that the driver only held a provisional licence.

A car was stopped in Earls Barton on Saturday (July 3) at around 4pm because the vehicle had been reportedly seen in "suspicious circumstances" at rural locations, according to Northamptonshire Police.

The driver was found to be driving unsupervised and with only a provisional driving licence, rendering his insurance invalid.

This car was seized as the provisional driver was using it unsupervised in Earls Barton.

The car was subsequently searched and seized for motoring offences.