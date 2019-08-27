Unpaid work for man caught punching and kicking dog in Kettering

A man has admitted attacking a dog in Kettering.

Jan Michalak, 41, pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to an animal at Northampton Magistrates' Court last week.

Michalak, of Robin Road in Corby, was seen punching and kicking the dog in School Lane, Kettering, on the morning of May 30 this year.

A police spokesman said the dog did not appear to be hurt.

Michalak also admitted a further charge of assaulting a man.

Causing unnecessary suffering to an animal carries a maximum punishment of six months in prison but on Thursday Michalak was handed a 12-month community order.

As part of the order he must carry out 140 hours of unpaid work and undertake 10 days of rehabilitation activities.

Magistrates also ordered him to pay costs of £400, a victim surcharge of £85 and compensation of £50.