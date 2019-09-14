Unpaid work for Corby paedophile

A Corby man who viewed sick images of child abuse has been sentenced to unpaid work.

Adrian Sankton, 47, was arrested after police raided his home in 2017 and seized three computers.

Northampton Crown Court.

When they were examined 48 category A images, 26 category B images and 32 category C images were found. Category A images are the most severe.

In a brief hearing on Wednesday (September 11) Northampton Crown Court heard he initially gave no comment answers before admitting the crime.

Prosecuting, Luke Blackburn said: "Considerable numbers of websites and search terms were found, indicating that the defendant must have been searching for these images.

"The evidence suggests that it must have been for some time over a number of years."

Sankton, of Butland Road, was sentenced to a two-year community order with 120 hours of unpaid work and 40 days of rehabilitation activities.

Judge Michael Fowler said: "The sooner you recognise your motivation for this the sooner the problem can be addressed."

Sankton was also handed a five-year sexual harm prevention order, restricting his use of devices and the internet.

He must also sign the register for sex offenders for five years.