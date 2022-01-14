Uninsured drink-driver caught three times over the limit on Christmas Day in Northampton

An uninsured drink-driver who was caught three times over the limit on Christmas Day has been banned for more than two years and ordered to pay more than £600.

Northampton magistrates heard tests showed Ovidiu-Ionut Bourel, aged 43, had 115 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath after being stopped behind the wheel of a Ford Focus C-Max in North Paddock Court just over a quarter-of-a-mile from home.

The legal limit is 35mg.

Bourel was banned for 28 months at Northampton Magistrates Court

Bourel, of Wade Meadow Court, Lings, was banned from driving for 28 months and ordered to carry out 120 hours unpaid work within the next year when he appeared at court on Tuesday (January 11).

He was also fined £426 for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and having no insurance, and ordered to pay another £180 towards prosecution costs and a surcharge to fund victim services.